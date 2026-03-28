JioHotstar shows so good, you’ll finish them in one night

If you enjoy gripping crime thrillers, tense courtroom dramas, and edge-of-your-seat mysteries, JioHotstar offers much to explore. From cold-blooded killers to corrupt institutions, these shows expose the dark sides of justice, power, and human nature, making you stay up all night to finish them.

Here are five must-watch Indian crime thrillers on JioHotstar for your watchlist.

1. Mrs Deshpande

Madhuri Dixit stars as Mrs Deshpande, a serial killer who murdered eight abusive men and has spent 25 years in jail. When a new murderer copies her methods while she’s locked up, police enlist her help to catch the copycat. She assists, but sets one condition.

2. Kull- The legacy of Raisingghs

A problematic royal family from Bikaner, Rajasthan, finds itself in legal and public scrutiny after the abusive patriarch of the family is found murdered. The four heirs, Indrani, Abhimanyu and Kavya, along with the King’s illegitimate yet loyal and caring son, Brij, are all under suspicion due to their reputation and the King’s statements before his demise.

3. Criminal Justice – A Family Matter

On a fateful night, a famous Mumbai-based doctor is found clutching the dead body of his murdered girlfriend. While he is arrested as the prime suspect, his estranged wife, who lives next door to him with their specially abled daughter, is also arrested as the co-prime accused. While the system pins it on them, a just lawyer on a quest to serve honestly comes to one of them’s rescue, despite the limited evidence supporting the case.

4. Special Ops 2

Kay Kay Menon plays the iconic role of R&AW officer Himmat Singh, who has the responsibility to investigate the killing of an agent and the kidnapping of top AI expert Dr Bhairava. He and his team, Farooq, played by Karan Tacker, and Avinash, played by Muzzamil Ibrahim, work against a billionaire trying to cripple India’s cybersecurity.

5. School of Lies

A lonely seventh grader, Shakti Salgaonkar, goes missing from his boarding school. The school principal tries to handle the matter internally to avoid tarnishing the school’s reputation, until they eventually have to take the police’s help. A school counsellor offers to help by talking to students, and a lot of hidden secrets come out.

Indian shows on JioHotstar have come a long way, offering layered storytelling, morally complex characters, and narratives that go far beyond simple good-versus-evil. Whether you are drawn to psychological suspense, legal drama, or espionage, this genre has something for every kind of viewer. Pick one, and chances are you will not stop at just one episode.

Also read: Netflix movies so good you’ll forget to check your phone

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