APSET 2026 to Be Held on March 28 and 29

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test or APSET 2026 exam will be held all over the State on dates March 28 and 29, according to its member secretary G M J Raju. He stated that as many as 32,779 candidates applied for the examination.

The exam is being conducted in an online mode across 65 examination centres in the State, covering 30 different subjects.

He made it clear that candidates would not be allowed into the examination centre if they came late, even by one minute. He advised students to reach their respective examination centres well in advance of the scheduled time.

The APSET 2026 exam, slated for March 28, would be held from 9 AM to 12 PM. As many as 9,359 candidates applied for it. On March 29, as many as 12,491 candidates would take the test in the morning session, while 10,929 candidates applied for the afternoon session, to be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

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