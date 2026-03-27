Andhra University Hosts International Students' Cultural Fiesta

Anakapalle District Collector Vijaya Krishnan has said that Andhra University stands as an example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the entire world is one family).

Speaking after inaugurating the AU international students’ cultural fiesta held on Thursday evening as a part of the university centenary celebrations at the Convention Centre on beach road, the Collector expressed happiness over participation in the grand celebrations.

Describing AU as a precious gem shining brightly in the field of education, Vijaya Krishnan urged the younger generation to strive for fostering peace and stability.

She further noted that AU delivers education adhering to the highest standards of quality.

She was all praise for the AU officials for shaping the event into a platform where international students can showcase their talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar noted that the event stands out as one of the special programmes organised by the university. He mentioned that a food festival organised just a few days ago received an overwhelming response. Similarly, the International students’ cultural festival also draws appreciation.

Paul Douglas, Dean of International Student Affairs, said that 1,150 students from 57 different countries currently pursue their higher education in the university.

Associate Deans N M Yugandhar and Vijayashanti, along with various professors, deans, students, and others, participated in the programme.

Later, the dance shows performed by international students drew applause from the audience.

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