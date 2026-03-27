VMRDA Chief Meets Ballari Urban Body Officials

Anjaneyulu, Chairman of the Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) in Karnataka, and a team of its Board of Directors, had a meeting with VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal, Commissioner N Tej Bharat and officials in the city on Thursday (March 26).

During the meeting, Pranav Gopal explained the projects being taken up by the VMRDA within its limits to the team.

While stating that priority is being accorded to infrastructure development in all Assembly constituencies in the VMRDA jurisdiction, he explained allocation of funds as well as initiatives regarding the development of tourist destinations, measures taken to attract tourists, and the establishment of adventure sports facilities to the team.

Aspects related to the maintenance of parks and museums in the city limits, as well as efforts to enhance greenery, also figured in the discussions. Pranav Gopal and Tej Bharat later felicitated the Ballari Urban Development Authority or BUDA Chairman on the occasion.

Joint Commissioner Ramesh, Secretary Muralikrishna, Chief Planning Officer Shilpa, Chief Statistical Officer Hariprasad, planning officers Mounika and Kishore, among others, participated in the meeting.

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