District Collector, A Mallikarjuna IAS and other concerned officials are diligently preparing for the upcoming G20 Conference in Visakhapatnam in March. The collector held a review meeting regarding the same on Wednesday.

Addressing the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Roads & Buildings, Tourism, Revenue and a few other departments, the collector has directed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the conference on 28 and 29 March 2023.

Delegates from more than 20 countries will be attending the G20 conferences in Visakhapatnam, confirmed the collector. In order to ensure a smooth flow of events, he has directed the officials to overlook the possible venue details and facilities for delegates. Cultural programs will be conducted to showcase the traditions and culture of the region.

He directed concerned officials to supervise the cleanliness of important tourist places in the city like RK Beach Road, Rushikonda, Erramatti Dibbalu, Vizag Zoo, Kailashgiri, Yarada etc., and make them plastic-free zones.

The GVMC officials have been instructed to give a facelift to all important junctions and roads in Visakhapatnam and ensure the cleanliness of the same for the upcoming G20 Conference.

