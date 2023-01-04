In order to meet the tourist rush and the passenger demand, the Waltair Division, East Coast Railways (ECoR) officials have announced that an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Araku train.

Train number 08551, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul, will be attached with an additional Vistadome coach every alternate day between 5 January and 24 February 2023.

In the return direction, train number 08522, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam, will be attached with an additional Vistadome coach every alternate day between 6 January and 25 February 2023.

The Waltair Division officials have appealed to the passengers to avail of the services of the additional Vistadome coach on the Visakhapatnam-Araku train during the tourist season.

