Borra Caves, an already well-known tourist spot in Andhra Pradesh, is gearing up to host new attractions to give its visitors a memorable and adventurous experience. In a bid to attract more footfall, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is formulating a plan to set up a zipline near the Borra Caves, formerly a part of the Visakhapatnam District.

Located at 90kms from Visakhapatnam, at an altitude of 705 meters, these caves are the largest in the country and attract a large number of visitors every year, irrespective of the season. The zipline attraction, currently under the pipeline, is yet another project that faced an inevitable delay due to the pandemic. Proposed three years ago, this new facility recently received a nod from the newly-formed Alluri Sitarama Raju District’s collector. Tenders and the land for the same have also been finalised.

Alongside the Borra Caves, the tourism department plans to facelift several other tourist attractions in and around Visakhapatnam. Developing the Buddhist corridor, which includes Bojjannakonda, Thotlakonda, Pavuralakonda, and Bavikonda is one of the ideas formulated by the department. Further, the APTDC intends to elevate the tourist experience at RK Beach by introducing a unique half-bus service.

