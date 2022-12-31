In order to cater to the tourist rush to the Araku Valley this festive season, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has decided to add additional coaches to the Visakhapatnam- Araku-Visakhapatnam special train. Senior Divisional Manager, AK Tripathi, issued a statement regarding the same.

Additional sleeper coaches on the Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam special train will be attached on weekends, that is, Saturdays and Sundays, for the following trains.

Train no. 08501 Visakhapatnam-Araku special train will have 7 Sleeper class coaches on Saturdays & Sundays on 31 December 2022, 1 January 2023, 7 & 8 January 2023, 14 & 15 January 2023, and 21 & 22 January 2023.

In the return direction, train no. 08502 Araku-Visakhapatnam special train will have 7 Sleeper class coaches on Saturdays & Sundays on the same above-mentioned weekends starting from today.

Totally, the above-mentioned trains will have 7 Sleeper Class coaches, 7 General Class coaches and 2 Second General Class cum Luggage coaches.

Similarly, the East Coast Railways has also added special trains connecting Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar and Bengaluru during the Sankranti festive season. These services are available from January 2023.

Officials have requested people to make use of these special services for ease of travel during the tourism season.

