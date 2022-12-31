The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a group of seven persons, six men and a woman, who had committed fraud in the name of a chit fund. This scam came to light on 10 December 2022 when K Malathi complained to the cops about the group’s illicit activities. The accused collected huge amounts from several victims and cheated them.

According to the complainant, the group gained the trust of several people and collected amounts for chit funds. Based on her statement, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated a search and arrested them. The accused have been identified as V Venkata Naga Mani Kumar (48), P Sai Kumar (35), G Venkata Rao (50), M Srinivas (46), C Nandini (20), Charles Antony Mahesh (23), and Rodricks Vivian (26). The Visakhapatnam Police seized Rs 7,22,300 in cash, an S-Cross car, an auto, and seven mobile phones from the accused in this chit-fund fraud case.

The city cops appealed to the citizens not to fall victim to any strangers who deceive them in the name of chit funds, granting benefits from the government, or any other monetary help.

In the annual crime report recently released by the Vizag Police, the officials stated that 847 robbery cases had been recorded in the city. Commissioner Ch Srikanth expressed that the officials will put their best foot forward to control such crimes in 2023.

