On Thursday, 29 December 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police held a press conference to release the annual crime report for 2022. City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth interacted with the media and revealed the numbers pertaining to cybercrimes, drug smuggling cases, road accidents, offences against women and children, and other crimes. According to the CP, 10,834 criminal cases have been recorded this year, a significant dip compared to the 14,315 cases in 2021.

Here are the facts according to the 2022 annual crime report released by the Visakhapatnam City Police.

In 2022, a total of 38 murder cases have been recorded, one more than the 37 cases in 2021. The period between July and September 2022 has witnessed a majority of these cases, with over eight murders in August. Illicit and extramarital affairs were the reasons behind ten murder cases this year, stated the report.

The number of robbery cases spiked compared to the last year, with 847 cases recorded in 2022. The accused in these cases stole a sum of 5.54 crores, and only Rs 3.26 crores could be recovered. CP Srikanth revealed that the offences against women had been controlled by 29% this year compared to 2022. A total of 1318 cases were registered, with 125 being sexual assault or attempt to sexual assault cases. Similarly, offences against minors have seen a dip of 14%, with 121 cases in 2022 compared to 142 in 2021.

Visakhapatnam witnessed over 1,300 road accidents, minor and major, in 2022, which is a negligible decrease compared to 1,463 in 2021. A shocking 8,893 drink and drive cases, 3,72,109 cases for helmetless driving, 40,270 overspeeding cases, and 21,743 triple-riding cases were recorded this year, said the report.

In a startling revelation, CP Srikanth stated that 610 cybercrime cases were recorded in Vizag this year, a 100% spike compared to 2021. The victims of these cases lost Rs 16.33 crores. In the 252 drug-related cases in 2022, the Visakhapatnam officials seized 6010 kilos of ganja, 360 grams of weed oil, 1.427 grams of MDMA powder, 8,000 drug pills, and 3,803 injections, and arrested 598 persons. Further, 220 criminals from 18 other states were arrested in Vizag.

