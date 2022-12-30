With a number of OTT apps competing to provide the best content for you, it might get hard to catch up. Hundreds of movies and web series release on each app, leaving with an ocean of content. To help you enjoy a relaxed weekend at home this last week of 2022, we have picked the latest and trending movies and web series on Zee5. If you haven’t already watched these interesting releases, make sure to catch up soon. 2023 is coming!

#1 Coffee with Kadhal

Sundar C’s Tamil romantic comedy, Coffee with Kadhal, features Jiiva, Srikanth, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in the key roles. Six people make up the main family in the story: a mother, a father, three brothers, and a sister. The other brothers follow their own set of rules, unlike the oldest son, who is responsible and wants to satisfy his father. The dramatic family occurrences are what the rest of the film is focused on.

#2 India Lockdown

India Lockdown, which was inspired by actual events, presents four parallel stories and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian populace. Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhnkar, and others play significant roles in the movie. A father-daughter pair who are stuck in different cities, a sex worker, a migrant worker, and an air hostess are all included in this anthology movie. Madhur Bhandarkar directed the movie.

#3 Chup

Chup is a Hindi psychological crime thriller starring Dulquer Salman, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and other notable actors in pivotal parts and was directed by R Balki. As a result of the ongoing murders of movie reviewers, Mumbai Police are on high alert. The person responsible for these horrific murders has made it his mission to get rid of everybody who writes inaccurate and biased movie reviews. But who is this serial killer? Where is he hiding? Watch this weekend on Zee5.

#4 Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

The story of the movie is about the oppression experienced by the residents in Maredumilli, a remote hill station in Andhra Pradesh. The political situation takes on a new hue when Sripada Srinivas, a government officer on election duty, arrives in this extremely sensitive constituency. The central theme of this movie starring Allari Naresh is how the people bravely stand up to the corrupt and merciless government in a fight for their rights. Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Praveen play major parts in the AR Mohan-directed film.

#5 Ini Utharam

The 2022 movie, directed by Sudeesh Ramachandran, stars Aparna Balamurali, Harish Uthaman, Kalabhavan Shajohn and others in prominent roles. The Malayalam thriller revolves around a girl who gets trapped in a fake case. Things take a turn as she decides to revolt against the police. Watch how she fights for justice on Zee5.

#6 Monsoon Raaga

Directed by S Ravindranath, this Kannada movie stars Rachita Ram and Dhananjay in lead roles. It is the remake of a successful Telugu movie C/O Kancherapalem. The plot portrays a beautiful journey from a schoolboy’s crush to a middle-aged bachelor’s office romance. The story explores different turning points of life, letting the viewer introspect his own.

