OTT Releases This Week: Best Movies and Web Series to Watch!

From binge-worthy series to much-awaited movies, OTT releases this week have already created a buzz. Big releases like Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishq Mein and Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Gustaakh Ishq have already made fans even more eager for OTT releases this week. With Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and others expanding their libraries, this week’s OTT slate offers something for every mood and genre.

Here is a list of OTT releases this week that you can dive into:

1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Set a century before the era of Game of Thrones, Ser Duncan the Tall and his sharp-witted squire Egg, who is hiding his real identity, set out on a journey to Westeros where they fight to protect the weak. Through their journey, they stick with each other despite their conflicts.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: Streaming now

2. Him

Cameron Cade, a quarterback, is attacked by a fan right when his career starts to peak. He suffers an injury that could potentially cost him his career, but things take a turn when his inspiration, Isaiah White, offers to train him and help him put his career back together. However, Cameron is overwhelmed by seeing a darker side of Isaiah and is stuck in a dilemma.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Streaming from: Streaming now.

3. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sarah, played by Margot Robbie, and David, played by Colin Farrell, are both single and coincidentally meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. Booking their cab in an unconventional cab service leads them to literal doors that open into the most painful moments from their past, which they experience as adults.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 20 January

4. Steal

Zara, played by Sophie Turner, is an office worker at a pension fund investment company. Her office is jeopardized and held hostage by miscreants who use Zara and her co-workers to obey their orders.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Streaming from: 21 January

5. 45

Vinay kills a dog named Rosie, which belongs to a gangster who considered Rosie his mother figure. Enraged by this, the gangster Rayappa gives Vinay 45 days to live before his consequences, in reference to the Garuda Purana mythology. A mysterious philanthropist, Shiva, emerges as a helping figure in Vinay’s life, who is having mystic dreams.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Streaming from: 23 January

6. Cheekatilo

A criminologist and podcaster, Sandhya, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, is known for solving crime mysteries during her podcast. After the death of one of her interns, she investigates and learns about a horrific web of crimes rooted in patriarchy.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 23 January

7. Gustaakh Ishq

Nawab alias Pappan, played by Vijay Varma, is struggling to keep his printing press business afloat and begs a popular but anonymous and reclusive poet, Aziz Beg, played by Naseeruddin Shah, to print his works. Beg is reluctant, so to please him, he becomes his disciple. During this time, he falls for Begs’s independent daughter Mannat, who is a teacher. Nawab is torn between his loyalty to his mentor, his financial situation, and his undying love.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Streaming from: 23 January

8. Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man

This real-life documentary of the legendary comedian is being released just two months before his 100th birthday. The documentary shows his story as the boy who was raised by a widowed mother whose four kids went into the war.

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Streaming from: 23 January

9. Sirai

A police constable, Kathiravan, is assigned the duty to escort an undertrial, Abdul Rauf, from jail to court for his hearing. On the way, Rauf tells his tale of woes to Kathiravan, narrating his ordeal of religious discrimination, prejudice, and his interfaith love story. This evokes empathy in Kathiravan, who navigates between his duty and humanity.

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

Streaming from: 23 January

10. Space Gen: Chandrayaan

The dramatized documentary showcases the real-Life journey of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The journey captures the failure of Chandrayaan-2 and the historic success of Chandrayaan-3.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 23 January

11. Tere Ishq Mein

Starring Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and Tota Roy Chaudhary in leading roles, this movie is the story of Shankar and Mukti, and explores the layers of love, toxicity, manipulation, and transformation. Shankar, an angry, violent man, falls for Mukti, who uses him as an opportunity to get her study paper approved.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 23 January

12. It’s Not Like That

A pastor who recently got widowed struggles to raise his three kids. His late wife’s best friend, recently divorced and has two kids of her own, struggles emotionally. They both lean on each other for comfort but strictly maintain that it’s platonic.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 25 January

As the week unfolds, OTT platforms continue to surprise audiences with diverse storytelling. Alongside popular releases, titles like Cheekatilo and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stand out for their unique narratives and cinematic appeal. With such varied content arriving on OTT this week, viewers are spoilt for choice when it comes to streaming entertainment.

