New Year’s eve is around the corner, leaving us in search of plans to end 2022 perfectly. While a major chunk prefers partying outdoors with electrifying music and pomp settings, there is a section that enjoys a movie marathon or a binge spree with their gang at home. Catering to all those cinephiles, we have curated a list of must-watch Malayalam movies to spice up their New Year plans and bid an entertaining farewell to 2022. Make sure to have subscriptions to these OTT platforms at your disposal.

Here are the must-watch 2022 released Malayalam movies for your New Year party at home.

Gold

Gold is a Malayalam crime comedy starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles. A middle-class mobile shop owner is about to marry and purchase a new car. But a huge truck abandoned in his parking spot brings him trouble when he finds out that it is loaded with gold bars. Who owns the truck? Why did they abandon the gold? Alphonse Puthren directed the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Directed by Vipin Das, this Malayalam movie is about a young bride who is keen on completing her education but is mocked by her husband. Nevertheless, the young bride completes her education, stands up for herself and becomes an inspiration to many married women. The cast of the movie includes Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran, Manju Pillai and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Teacher

Starring Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others in key roles, The Teacher is a Malayalam thriller directed by Vivek. The film follows a physical education teacher leading a completely normal life. Little does she know that it is about to turn into a living hell when a scandalous video involving her goes viral on the internet. How she fights alone against this forms the crux of The Teacher.

OTT platform: Netflix

Monster

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Monster is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Vysakh. Lucky Singh, an entrepreneur, lands in Kochi to sell a flat he owns. Bhamini, a housewife, provides Lucky shelter at her residence during his stay. When the protagonist decides to spoil Bhamini’s first wedding anniversary celebrations, shocking truths are revealed. Monster stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Siddique, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ariyippu

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Ariyippu is a Malayalam drama starring Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, and others in key roles. Set in the pandemic-stricken Noida, this film revolves around a struggling couple aiming to move out of the country to lead a better life. When a sensitive and manipulated video clip featuring the goes viral among their co-workers, their lives take a harsh turn, causing an imbalance in their marital life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Roy

Roy is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sija Rose, and Shine Tom Chacko in the leading roles. Teena is a journalist investigating the case of a missing author. On the course, the journalist goes missing as well, leaving her husband, Roy, worried and puzzled. As the investigation goes on, disturbing truths are revealed.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Kochaal

Directed by Shyam Mohan, Kochaal is a Malayalam comedy drama starring SV Krishna Shankar in the lead role. When his father passes away, Sreekuttan, a man who had been mocked his entire life for being short, becomes a police constable. With rage burning inside him, he is hell-bent on proving himself as an able officer. Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, and others play supporting roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

