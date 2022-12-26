2022 has finally come to an end, and it proved to be an entertaining one, with some of the best movies to ever hit the big screens. Like the theatres, the OTT platforms have been busier than ever, with fresh content hoarding the digital arenas every week. Giving us a reason to cherish this year more, the closing days of 2022 are gearing up with an entertaining list of movies. We are sure these new movies releasing this week of December on OTT will make your new year plans bright.

Here are the seven movies releasing in the final week of December on OTT.

Butterfly

Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Bhumika Chawla, Rao Ramesh, Praveen, and others in plot-defining roles, Butterfly is an upcoming Telugu crime thriller. A child kidnapper is on the loose, and the cops are on high alert to capture this notorious criminal. The protagonist’s life turns chaotic and tragic when her two kids fall victim to this chain of kidnaps. How the heartbroken mother braves the odds to get her kids back from the kidnapper’s grasp forms the crux of Butterfly. Ghanta Satish Babu directed the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 29 December 2022

DSP

DSP is a Tamil action comedy directed by Ponram and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anukeerthy Vas in the lead roles. Vasco da Gama is the son of a wholesale flower dealer leading a carefree life. When his sister gets a match, he learns that the groom, Mutta Ravi, is an evil person. How Vasco da Gama kills Ravi forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platforms: Netflix, Sun NXT

Release date: 30 December 2022

Gold

Gold is a Malayalam crime comedy starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles. A middle-class mobile shop owner is about to get married and purchases a new car. But a huge truck abandoned in his parking spot brings him trouble when he finds out that it is loaded with gold bars. Who owns the truck? Why did they abandon the gold? Alphonse Puthren directed the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 29 December 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun Maverick is an American action drama and is a sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun. Set 30 years after the first instalment, the movie sees Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick’ Mitchell. The protagonist leads the best and most skilful graduates of the Top Gun Academy into a mission that is nothing less than suicide. Watch the celebrated US Navy Captain reliving his old days of heroism and extreme combat. The film stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 26 December 2022

White Noise

White Noise is a comedy-drama written and directed by Noah Baumbach and is an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name. The plot follows a contemporary American family dealing with the conflicts of everyday life. How they grapple with the universal mysteries of love, death, and happiness is shown through hilarious, horrifying, lyrical, and absurd events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 December 2022

Vir Das: Landing

Vir Das: Landing is an hour-long stand-up comedy in which the comic dives deep into his childhood in India. His satirical take on the foolishness and freedom of being a global citizen.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 December 2022

7 Women and a Murder

7 Women and a Murder is an Italian crime comedy thriller directed by Alessandro Genovesi and features Margherita Buy, Ornella Vanoni, Micaela Ramazzotti, and others in key roles. When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women are trapped together in a lavish mansion. How they team up to solve the murder riddle forms the plot of the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 28 December 2022

