After a splendid Christmas weekend, Netflix has decided to make our last week in December of 2022 more special with a list of new movies and web series releasing each day of the week. Watch out for some fun movies, limited series, documentaries and Netflix Original web series this week and end the year on a good note. Make sure to stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for a long list of movies releasing on 1 January 2023.

Check the list of new movies and web series releasing this last week of December 2022.

#1 26 December 2022

Today, a limited series, Treason, released on Netflix starring Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and others in prominent roles. The suspense thriller is about an MI6 deputy who struggles in his new leadership role because of his shady past alliances. The British-made series is o good choice to kick start the last week of December.

#2 27 December 2022

Chelsea Handler: Revolution is a comedy show releasing on Tuesday. Starring Chelsea Handler and directed by Jo Koy, the show talks about letting loose life choices, dating frustrations and why society owes women an apology.

#3 28 December 2022

7 Women and a Murderer starring Margherita Buy, Ornella Vanoni, Micaela Ramazzotti and others in lead roles, is releasing this Wednesday. Directed by Alessandro Genovesi, the movie follows 7 women who are trapped together in a mansion to solve the murder of their family patriarchy.

A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend’s son. Directed by Rafal Skalski, the comedy-drama A Night at the Kindergarten stars Piotr Witkowski, Lena Góra, and Zbigniew Zamachowski in lead roles.

The Circle USA, a lighthearted web series, is coming out with its season 5 this Wednesday. In this reality competition series, all the contestants strategize to win a social media experiment. Watch the scandalous show to drive away your mid-week blues.

Stuck With You is a French comedy movie releasing on Netflix this Wednesday. Starring Kev Adams and Camille Lellouche in lead roles, the movie is directed by Frank Bellocq. En route to a party, two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year’s Eve and find themselves connecting in unexpected ways. Sounds like a perfect way to kick-start the new year.

#4 29 December 2022

Rise of Empires: Ottoman is a docuseries about Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, who wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople and shapes the course of history for centuries. The cast of the movie includes Charles Dance, Cem Yigit Uzumoglu, Daniel Nuta and others in prominent roles.

Also read: Close 2022 on an entertaining note with these movies releasing this week of December on OTT

#5 30 December 2022

Alpha Males is a 2022 Netflix series created by Alberto Caballero and Laura Caballero. Starring Maria Hervás, Fele Matines, Raúl Tejón and others in the lead roles, the movie follows four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.

Secrets of Summer is finally back after a successful season 1. Season 2 follows Steffi, who is secretly investigating a family secret while she portrays she is back to learn wakeboarding. The investigative web series is directed by Jorge Edelstein and stars Pilar Pascual, Abril Di Yorio and Victor Varona in the lead roles.

White Noise, releasing this Friday, is directed by Noah Baumbach. Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle in lead roles, the story follows a family that is grappling with love, death and an airborne toxic event.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on new movies and web series releasing on Netflix this December.