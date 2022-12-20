Every time we browse through our phones in search of entertainment, the OTT platforms always manage to come up with the best solutions. Marking yet another enthraling week ahead, the digital platforms have loaded themselves with a set of new releases. This week of December, an interesting Indian series, a spy thriller, a K-drama, and many other web series are releasing on OTT. Make sure to check them to drive away your laziness.

Read on for the list of web series releasing this week of December on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others.

Also read: December OTT updates: 9 movies releasing this week that guarantee wholesome entertainment

Kathmandu Connection S2

Directed by Sachin Pathak, Kathmandu Connection is an Indian crime thriller series starring Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Gopal Datt as key characters. The plot of this series revolves around the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts. The death of an investigating officer, the kidnap of a hotelier, and the stalking of a journalist unravel new clues. How these three incidents are connected to Kathmandu forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 23 December 2022

Pitchers S2

Four friends passionate about creating an empire of their own quit their jobs. The first season encapsulates how the gang finally open a start-up company braving all the odds against them. Pitchers S2 is set a year after the events of the first season and follows a new set of adventures involving several ups and downs. The comedy-drama was directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo and Arunabh Kumar and stars Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 23 December 2022

The Fabulous

The Fabulous is a Korean romantic comedy-drama starring Chae Soon-bin and Choi Min-ho in the lead roles. Set in the competitive world of fashion, the plot revolves around four friends with big dreams. As they aim to reach the top of the industry, they juggle between jobs, romantic dilemmas, and wild nights in the town.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 December 2022

Big Bet

Big Bet is a Korean crime action series directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starring Choi Min-sik, Son Seok-koo, and Lee Dong-hwi in the lead roles. A gambling legend in the Philippines is falsely accused of murder, forcing him to relive his old days. A determined cop is set on a mission to bring down the gambler. How the king of the casino evades the cops while the ultimate bet of his life is on the line forms the crux of Big Bet.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 21 December 2022

Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese sci-fi thriller based on the manga of the same name and was directed by Shinsuke Sato. Two allies are stranded in an abandoned Tokyo where they are about face challenges that put their lives at risk. They play games that grant them extended stay, and losing would kill them. Who will survive? Alice in Borderland stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 December 2022

Emily in Paris S3

One of the most awaited web series releasing this December is the third season of Emily in Paris. The Netflix Original comedy series stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Ashley Park in lead roles. Season 3 will follow Emily, who was last seen hanging in between with a lot of decisions to make about her personal and professional life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 December 2022

Jack Ryan S3

Jack Ryan is an American political action thriller based on the fictional characters created by Tom Clancy in his Ryanverse. The plot follows the titular character, Dr Jack Ryan, a marine veteran and financial analyst working for the CIA. This series stars John Krasinski in the lead role, and Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, and Dina Shihabi in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 December 2022

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.