Every time we browse through our phones in search of entertainment, the OTT platforms always manage to come up with the best solutions. Marking yet another enthraling week ahead, the digital platforms have loaded themselves with a set of new releases. This week of December, a blockbuster horror thriller, two Malayalam movies, a must-watch sci-fi thriller, a bright animated flick, and many more are releasing on OTT. Make sure to check them to drive away your laziness.

Read on for the list of movies releasing this week of December on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others.

Masooda

Masooda is a recent Telugu horror thriller that gained a wide appreciation for its riveting narration of the gruesome and spooky events around the principal characters. Directed by Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar in the main roles. The plot follows a single, middle-class mother who works at an underpaying school to make ends meet. Her only sources of relief from the hectic routine are a young daughter in her schooldays and a generous neighbour. But things go haywire when her loving daughter Nazia gets possessed by the evil spirit of Masooda. Who is Masooda? How did she possess Nazia? What does she aim to achieve?

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 21 December 2022

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Directed by Vipin Das, this Malayalam movie is about a young bride who is keen on completing her education but is mocked by her husband. Nevertheless, the young bride completes her education, stands up for herself and becomes an inspiration to many married women. The cast of the movie includes Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran, Manju Pillai and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 22 December 2022

The Teacher

Starring Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others in key roles, The Teacher is a Malayalam thriller directed by Vivek. The film follows a physical education teacher leading a completely normal life. Little does she know that it is about to turn into a living hell when a scandalous video involving her goes viral on the internet. How she fights alone against this forms the crux of The Teacher.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 December 2022

Kaari

Kaari is a Tamil drama directed by Hemanth Kumar and features M Sasikumar, JD Chakravarthy, and Ammu Abhirami in lead roles. A champion jockey, a simple village girl, and a multimillionaire cross paths during the traditional Jallikattu bull races. How the bull race intertwines the lives of the three main characters forms the plot of Kaari.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 23 December 2022

Tara vs Bilal

Directed by Samar Iqbal, Tara vs Bilal is an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. Set in London, the plot follows Tara, a vivacious yet sensitive girl, and a reclusive charmer, Bilal. Sparks fly when their lives collide, marking the beginning of a love story to be told for ages.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 December 2022

Nope

Nope is an American sci-fi horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele. A man and his sister spot something sinister in the sky above California. When the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the otherworldly phenomenon, the siblings attempt to find the source of this as they doubt the existence of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 19 December 2022

Honeymoon

Directed by Amar Preet Chhabra, Honeymoon is a Punjabi comedy-drama starring Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, Karamjt Anmol, and others. A newlywed couple from a village in Punjab wants to go on a honeymoon. But their dream vacation is spoiled when their extended family joins them on the trip.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 December 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

This is an American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson and is a sequel to the 2019 film, Knives Out. Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 December 2022

Strange World

Strange World is an American animated sci-fi adventure film directed by Don Hall. Set in Avalonia, the film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, and Callisto Mal, the leader of the exploration. The entourage sets on a journey to a mysterious land inhabited by surreal lifeforms. They brace themselves to put their difference aside and save a resource called Pando from losing its power sources. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 December 2022

Watch the trailer of the movies releasing this week of December on OTT, and let us know which one excited you the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.