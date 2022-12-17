As the year comes to an end, every genre needs a wrap-up! With a number of movies released in 2022 in comedy, fantasy, horror, action and many other genres in various languages, it’s tough to catch up. To make it easier for you to pick the best movies and watch quality content over the weekend, here are the best science fiction or sci-fi movies of 2022 that are too good to miss.

#1 Meet Cute

Directed by Alexandre Lehmann, this 2022 English sci-fi movie stars Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson, and others in prominent roles. The movie follows a young girl who is struggling with suicidal thoughts. She finds out that a tanning bed in a nail salon is a time machine and travels back 24 hours and lives the best date night of her life again and again.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Yashoda

Yashoda is a recent psychological thriller and science fiction Telugu movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role and was directed by Hari-Harish. The movie’s plot revolves around the titular character of a surrogate mother. When she is admitted to a care facility for pregnant women, she cannot fail but observe the eerie events around her. How she unravels this mystery risking her life, forms the major chunk of Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and several others play key roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 The Adam Project

This Ryan Renolds and Mark Ruffalo movie is a must-watch for all sci-fi lovers. Directed by Shawn Levy, the story follows a fighter pilot who travels back in time and teams up with his 12-year-old self. The cast also includes Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell and others in prominent roles

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Set after the events of Wanda Vision, the latest MCU flick revolves around how Doctor Strange opens up the multiverse and is against villains from unknown realms. He has to face the Scarlett Witch, who is now more powerful than ever, and close the gateway to the multiverse to put an end to the madness. The movie was directed by Sam Raimi and has received a mixed response from the global audience.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#5 Looop Lapeta

Starring Tapsee Pannu in the lead role, the movie is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The crime comedy with a touch of science fiction is adapted from the 1998 movie Run Lola Run. Savi sets off on a mission to save Satya’s life when he gambles away his boss’ money. However, when Satya gets killed, she finds herself in a time loop in order to fix her actions and dodge his death.

OTT Platform: Netflix

