After a year of good content at the theatres and on OTT, here are some more you can look forward to this month of December. From Tom Crusie’s top Gun Maverick to Emily in Paris, here are 4 movies and 1 web series releasing on OTT this December you should look out for.

Scroll for the best movies and web series releases releasing on OTT this month of December

#1 Top Gun Maverick

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, this Tom Cruise action flick will soon be released on OTT. The English action adventure tells the story of Peter Maverick Mitchel. After 30 years of service as one of the top Navy aviators, he is assigned to train a group of graduates. He is forced to confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears. Watch the movie on OTT for an immersive experience of his world. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the cast includes Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video.

Release Date: 26 December 2022

#2 Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Directed by Vipin Das, this Malayalam movie is about a young bride who is keen on completing her education but is mocked by her husband. Nevertheless, the young bride completes her education, stands up for herself and becomes an inspiration to many married women. The cast of the movie includes Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran, Manju Pillai and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: 22 December 2022

#3 Masooda

The most recent release at the theatres, Masooda, is directed by Sai Kiran. The cast of the movie includes Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Kavya Kalyan in the lead roles. The movie follows the simple life of a mother and her daughter, which takes a terrific turn when an evil force enters their lives. The story revolves around how their helpful neighbour helps them fight the evil spirit away.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 21 December 2022

#4 Butterfly

Releasing directly on OTT, this Telugu movie directed by Ganta Satish Babu stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. The movie follows a young girl who loses two kids under her watch. The crime thriller unveils a mystery behind their kidnap, which leads her on a journey to find them. Watch the movie this new year and enjoy a gripping performance of the actress.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: 29 December 2022

Also read: 5 movies on Amazon Prime Video to kickstart the Christmas season

#5 Emily in Paris – Season 3

One of the most awaited web series releasing this December is the third season of Emily in Paris. The Netflix Original comedy series stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Ashley Park in lead roles. Season 3 will follow Emily, who was last seen hanging in between with a lot of decisions to make about her personal and professional life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 21 December 2022

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.