Vegetarianism though a part of the Indian culture for centuries, has taken a new stride, more so with today’s generation. Vegetarian food is witnessing a global rise, with more people adopting meat-free lifestyles and moving towards wholesome meals. Hyderabad, a world-famous city for its chicken and mutton biryani, is also home to some of the finest vegetarian restaurants. One such restaurant built on the concept of reviving age-old flavours with a twist is, Ishtaa. “Why should meat lovers have all the fun” has been the motto behind this creative venture.

The ethos and culture of India are evident from its minimalistic décor, with carefully picked handicrafts adorning its walls. The fusion of healthy recipes and creative innovations defines the menu at Ishtaa. This new vegetarian restaurant in Hyderabad offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, catering to the tastebuds of all. Located in the thriving area of HI-TEC City, this new vegetarian restaurant makes the perfect choice for a delicious meal, even on a workday.

Ishtaa is a living example of the saying, ‘best food stops conversations.’ Catering to all age groups, tastes and restrictive diets, Ishtaa offers Jain specialities, millet options, and a kids menu. Fun dishes like Lays Dosa, Teddy Dosa and Chocochips Uthappam can keep your little one entertained while you enjoy a delicious meal.

Dishes like Idli 65, Un-Mutton Biryani and Totakura Liver Biryani are fun vegetarian inventions imitating non-vegetarian dishes. The 5ft Dosa is a popular breakfast dish, while their other 30 types of biryanis and lavish thalis are popular lunch options. Family dinners here can be enjoyed with a range of Chinese and South Indian dishes.

Adding to the creative menu are their desserts like Jamoon Bobbatlu, Bobbatu with Ice cream, Matka Kulfi and Fried Ice Cream. Lastly, the Ishtaa Special Coconut Delight, a cold drink made with natural coconut, tops the list.

From ambience to food to service, the unmatched experience at Ishtaa makes it stand out from the rest. Brimming with rich flavours tied with Indian traditions, this new vegetarian restaurant in Hyderabad is a must-visit. Sudheer Gottipati from Vizag, Koushik Koganti, Teja Chekuri and Jaswanth Reddy from Hyderabad ventured into creating this new face of vegetarian restaurants in Hyderabad and look forward to expanding their innovations to other cities soon.

