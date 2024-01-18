Craving for a delicious vegetarian meal that reminds you of your mom’s food? Looking for some vegetarian-only restaurants to relish a meal during any festive season? Here is your guide to the seven best Vegetarian restaurants in Vizag. Whether you are craving some crunchy dosas or lip-smacking paneer curries, these restaurants have it all. Indulge in the wholesome flavours of home-cooked goodness and satisfy your vegetarian cravings. Check out these vegetarian restaurants to enjoy the best of North Indian and South Indian food to delight yourself.

Venkatadri Vantillu

Located in the heart of Vizag, Venkatadri Vantillu welcomes families and homesick hearts alike. Indulge in the authentic flavours of South India, creating a shared experience that feels warm. Some of their must-try dishes are Sponge Dosa, Ghee Karam Dosa, Bajji and Idli. The place is known for providing good quality food and good service at affordable prices.

Nethi Vindhu

For those far from their roots during this festive season, Nethi Vindhu offers a taste of Andhra’s rich culinary heritage. Gather your friends and family for a wonderful feast that resonates with the spirit of togetherness. The place is known for its ghee idly and crunchy onion dosa.

Subbaya Gari Hotel

Missing the comforting aroma of home-cooked meals? Subbaya Gari Hotel is a culinary haven where homesick students can find solace in a menu that mirrors the taste of a lovingly prepared family dinner. Thei butta bhojanam and dondakaya pakodi fry are must try items.

Heritage

As the name suggests, Heritage offers a trip down memory lane with their home cooked food. This weekend, create new memories with family at a place that captures the essence of India’s cultural tapestry. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, this is one of the best vegetarian restaurants in Vizag that offers a wide range of menu. Do check out their starters and multicuisine main course options to savour your tastebuds.

Udipi Upahar

Udipi Upahar brings the authentic flavours of Udupi to Vizag. This weekend, savour dishes that feel like a warm hug, bridging the gap between the familiar and the distant. From scrumptious sandwiches to mouthwatering pakoras, udipi upahar’s diverse menu has everything.

Sai Ram Parlour

A sanctuary for those missing the comforts of home, Sai Ram Parlour promises a dining experience that feels like a family gathering. Find joy in shared laughter and hearty meals that ease the pangs of homesickness. Do try their poori masala and idly sambar and masala dosa.

Amritsar Haveli

Do not feel like cooking this weekend? Amritsar Haveli offers a delectable journey to Punjab. Enjoy a feast that not only satisfies the palate but also provides a touch of familiarity. This place is known for their delicious kebabs and tasty tikkis.

Whether you are a family seeking a delightful outing or a homesick bachelor or a student missing the comforts of home, Vizag’s veg-only gems have something special in store for you.

Let us know which of these best vegetarian restaurants in Vizag are your favourite.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.