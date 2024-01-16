Looking for some happening restaurants or calm outdoor cafes to relax and chill with your friends? Look no further, here are some of the must try restaurants and cafes in the bustling streets of Yendada. From mouthwatering biryanis and lip smacking pizzas, these restaurants serve them all. Check out our tailor made collection of these restaurants and cafes in Yendada which are perfect for a visit with your family or friends.

Stone Water Resto bar

Stone water Restaurant is a dynamic restaurant located in Yendada. Located in the city’s bustling streets, the place offers a wide range of food and drink options. An In-house DJ electrifies the ambiance and has you grooving to the beats all night long. Their cream of mushroom soup, egg lollipop, grilled chicken, and lamb chops. Stonewater is the perfect place to visit with your friends if you want to party.

Somaa Restobar

Somaa is one of Vizag’s most loved resto bars. They offer a wide variety of menu ranging from Indian, Italian and Continental food. You can also accompany your meal with their affordable and delicious cocktails. The ambience is family friendly, and the live band playing music enhances your dining experience. Some of their must try items include cheese balls, Paneer cashew biryani, and blueberry ice cream.

Biryanis and more

Craving for some mouth watering biryani and kebabs? Biryanis and more is known for providing tasty and scrumptious biryani in town. You can choose from their wide range of over 30 non veg starters, and 10 veg starters. They serve over 32 varieties of Chicken biryani, 13 mutton biryanis and over 20 kinds of veg biryani. Some of their must try items are Bhimavaram veg mix biryani, Chicken lollipop biryani and Chicken 555.

B treats

B treats is a bakery cafe serving different kinds of North Indian, Chinese and continental food. This affordable and vibrant place is the perfect hangout spot to visit with your gang. Their assortment of cookies and cakes are a must try. You should also check out their pizzas, burgers and some tasty appetizers. They also sell home foods and namkeens, which are a perfect accompaniment to your evening chai.

Casa Kitchen

Casa Kitchen serves delicious and mouth watering food with a specialised menu of both veg and non veg items. Their Tandoori kebabs, Chicken fry biryani and cashew biryani are definitely not to be missed. The restaurant has a spacious outdoor ambience with a live tandoori counter, making your visit there worthwhile.

D Cabana

This beach view resort with a perfect ambience serves continental, sea food, Chinese and North Indian cuisine. Some of their most popular dishes are Avakay Biryani, Ulavacharu Biryani, Sea Food and prawns. They have outdoor seating and also serve vegan food, making it the ideal place of hangout for all groups.

Sai Priya Resorts

Sai Priya resorts are perfect for a quick family getaway or relaxation. In this beach resort, one can also explore lush ecological reserves and interesting archaeological ruins, which bear a testament to the glorious Indian civilization. They have two restaurants – Bay retreat and Another Fine day, both offering the finest dining options. You can savour a wide range of multicuisine gourmet dishes cooked to perfection.

Let us know which of these restaurants and cafes in and around yendada are your favourite hangout spots.

