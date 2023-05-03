Visakhapatnam is a widely famous tourist destination among thousands of travellers who flock here every year. The City of Destiny has many options in its vicinity if you plan on having a staycation to get away from the hustle and bustle and take a well-deserved break. To make life easier for you, we have curated a list of some of the most luxurious and cosy resorts in and around Visakhapatnam for you to visit this summer.

Here is a list of some of the finest resorts near Visakhapatnam for a summer weekend getaway to relax.

Bay Leaf Resort

If you are in need of weekend therapy, then you need to head to Bay Leaf Resort in Sagar Nagar. It is an authentic Ayurvedic Spa and Resort with 10 comfy and air-conditioned Beach-facing cottage rooms. It is famous for its spa service and advanced body therapies. This cosy resort is surrounded by coconut palms, overlooking the tranquillizing sea.

Location: Ocean Drive, Sagar Nagar

Sai Priya Beach Resort

Sai Priya Beach Resort offers a breathtaking scenic view of the Bay of Bengal with its blue waves striking against white sand. It is a perfect place where one can relax and refresh. The resort is easily accessible from the city centre and includes a restaurant, swimming pool, bar, room service and internet facility which makes it an ideal place for having a great time eating, playing and buzzing with family and friends.

Location: Rushikonda

Radisson Blu Resort

The Radisson Blu, a luxurious 5-star resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal stands out as one of the highly recommended resorts in Vizag. Its spacious bedrooms embellished with pretty interiors and private pools are enough to invite you for a peaceful gateway. It also features free bikes, an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and a fitness centre. The resort has a standard check-in time of 03:00 pm and a check-out time of 12:00 pm.

Location: Near Rushikonda

Novotel Bheemili Resort

Novotel Bheemili Resort is a preferred destination for tourists and business travellers alike. The resort embraces an infinity pool, sauna, spa and massage, games and activity centre and more. The daily breakfast offers buffet, à la carte or continental options to choose from. At the accommodation, you’ll find a restaurant serving American, Chinese and Indian cuisine.

Location: Bheemili

Sea Breeze Resort

The Sea Breeze resort is an idyllic weekend gateway for those who are looking for a fun activity. This resort offers various facilities which include a swimming pool, café, multi-cuisine restaurant, kids’ play area and free Wi-Fi access. This 3-star hotel offers room service and a 24-hour front desk. Free private parking is available and the hotel also has car rental for guests who want to explore the surrounding areas.

Location: Bheemili

Let us know which one of these resorts in Visakhapatnam you are visiting this summer for a relaxing break. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more recommendations.