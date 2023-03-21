Looking for a peaceful getaway this summer? Add these forest resorts in South India to your bucket list for a great summer retreat. Waking up in the blissful lap of nature while being serenaded by the sounds of eye-catching birds is an experience in itself. Spread across different states, these resorts will offer the much-needed detox and break you’re looking for this summer. Explore the myriad of rich wildlife, dreamy landscapes, and gorgeous streams to catch a break from bustling life.

Here are 6 forest resorts in South India offering a delightful time this summer.

Kaav Safari Lodge, Kabini

Step into the solitude of Kabini’s forest at Kaav Safari Lodge to escape from the sweltering summer heat. This safari resort beckons its guests to enjoy the tranquillity and myriad of nature. The glamourous rooms offer an exquisite experience. To soak in the beauty of the jungle, take residence in their stunning luxury tents with a picturesque view.

The Porcupine Castle, Coorg

Tucked in the midst of paddy fields and coffee plantations, Porcupine Castle resort offers the perfect jungle getaway. The serene and cool atmosphere of this resort along with facilities like an Infinity pool, nature walks, and exploring the surrounding forest is a way to kill time at this resort.

Safari Land Resorts, Nilgiris

Safari Land Resorts is an eco-friendly jungle getaway within the vicinity of Madumalai Wildlife Sanctuary. The gorgeous Nilgiri mountains surround this resort. Explore the lavish lands endowed with a variety of flora and fauna, deep valleys, waterfalls, rivers, and streams. All of these prove that this resort will provide the much-sophisticated vacation you need.

Jungle Hut, Nilgiris

Situated on the foothills of Nilgiri Hills, Jungle Hut will provide the much relaxing getaway you’re looking for this summer. The resort is located in the vicinity of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve which is home to rich wildlife including the Bengal Tiger, Leopard, Asian Elephants, Indian Gaur, Sloth Bear, and more. Indulge in trekking, swimming, and other outdoor activities to pass time.

Vythiri Resort, Wayanad

This forest-clad resort is a haven for nature enthusiasts. Vythiri Resort is arrayed with majestic trees, stone-paved paths, and brick-coloured cottages. From lofty tree houses on the slope of the hill to cosy cottages overlooking beautiful streams, this place provides an exceptional experience. Allow yourself to indulge in this charming resort accompanied by the sounds of nature.

Kaivalyam Retreat, Munnar

Kaivalyam Retreat is set amidst the peaceful and scenic surroundings of the tea valleys of Munnar. This resort encourages its guests to indulge in ayurvedic treatments, yoga, meditation, and Satvik dining. The accommodations ranging from luxury rooms to treetop cottages, with splendid views are simply elegant. Head to this resort in Kerala for a tranquil holiday.

