Owing to the title The Land of Diversity, our country boasts several breathtaking places that offer unique and captivating. Among which are the serene beaches that lie on the west coast of India. These beaches offer the best views of the sky painted in the golden hue of sunsets. Along with enjoying quaint views, one can also take part in some adventure sports and activities. Read through to know more about these beaches on the west coast of India that offer scenic sunsets.

Here is a list of the beaches on the west coast of India.

Devka Beach, Daman

The renowned beach is amongst the most exquisite beaches on the west coast of India. Located overlooking the azure waters, the beauty of this beach is genuinely magical. Loved and flooded by both locals and tourists alike, this place is a sight to witness during sunsets. Engaging in a variety of water sports like parasailing, surfing, wakeboarding, kiteboarding, and much more can give you the best experience at this beach. For a more relaxing time, one can take a relaxing walk along the shoreline.

Alibaug Beach, Konkan Coast

The coastal town of Alibagh accommodates several pristine beaches and each one of them has its unique features. Among them is Murud Beach, which stands out due to the presence of forts along the coastline. Adding to the magnificence of the sunsets here, the regal forts are shrouded by coconut and palm tree plantations. One can take part in adrenaline-rushing water sports, and enjoy a horseback ride on the golden sands.

Kapu Beach, Udupi

To witness the perfect harmony of lush greenery, enormous rocks, turquoise waters, and golden sands, head to Kapu Beach, Udupi. The shore accommodates a lighthouse built in 1901, that gives a panoramic view of the sapphire waters. As the sun sets in the evenings, the warm light glistens on the water offering a sight to behold. Snorkelling is one of the most loved activities by tourists.

Mandvi Beach, Kutch

From being one of the ports to featuring in several Bollywood movies, Mandvi Beach is of high significance in Indian history and culture. Bird spotting, camel rides, mindful yoga, and exciting water sports are among the most enjoyed activities at the beach. As the sun starts setting, the majestic waters are painted crimson, presenting a sight for sore eyes.

Cavelossim Beach, Goa

a tourist’s paradise, Goa is known for its abundant beaches and is undoubtedly one of India’s most prized possession. However, Cavelossim Beach catches the eye owing to its solitary ambience, sparkling blue waters, and lofty skies. Aside from being renowned for offering the most beautiful sunsets, the occasional spotting of Dolphins in the waters makes it unique. Make the most of your time here with adventure water sports, biking, and ayurvedic massages.

Muzhappilangad Drive-In Beach, Malabar Coast

To experience the golden bliss of sunsets in Kerala, Muzhappilangad Drive-In Beach is the right destination. The beach is famed in Kerala, for exclusively allowing biking and driving on the goldenrod bright sands. Paragliding, parasailing, catamaran sailing, and deep sea diving are some of the most rejoiced activities at the beach. One can get their cameras and click some stunning pictures for recreational time.

