In the journey of life, travelling is one of those soulful experiences that offers endless freedom and exploration. Today, there are various ways of travel that appeal to the modern generation. A few to name are solo travelling (where you can pick places worth your time and tour at your leisure), backpacking (where you carry all your essentials in a large backpack and live day to day) and road trips (where you can use your own vehicle for arrival, exploration, and departure). Among these, ecotourism is gaining the recognition it deserves lately. This involves exploring natural areas while conserving the environment, respecting the well-being of local communities, and learning about the history and culture of the place. If spending your time surrounded by nature and visiting local communities is to your liking, here are the top 4 ecotourism destinations in India, such as Goa, Manali, Ladakh, and more, to explore!

This is the ultimate destination in India for travellers, comprising pristine beaches and a lively community. While it is usually known for its nightlife, Goa has a strong ecosystem that would please nature enthusiasts.

There are several ecotourism places to explore in Goa. Some of the most visited wildlife sanctuaries in Goa include Bondla, Cotigao, and Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness the mystical flora and fauna. Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary is the best place for bird watching in Goa, which gathers large crowds of tourists.

There are several beaches in Goa where you can stroll aimlessly, or have a good time while drinking wine and eating delicious food. Visit Bogmala Beach for its glittering gold sand and adrenaline-filled water-sport activities. Walk through the charming Clova Beach, which keeps the old-time charm alive through its regal Indo-Portuguese architecture, pearl white sand and bustling restaurants.

Time to visit: Mid-July to September, November to Mid-February

2. Manali

Situated near the Himalayas, Manali is a high-altitude resort town in India’s northern Himachal Pradesh. This town is a go-to spot for honeymoon couples, nature lovers, and backpack enthusiasts.

The Manali Wildlife Sanctuary is located just 2 km from Manali town. You can discover a whole new world of flora with an abundance of oak and conifer trees. Some exotic species of wildlife in this sanctuary include Snow Pigeons, Treecreepers, Green-Backed Tit, Western Tragopan, Kingfisher, Chakor, Himalayan Monal, Rugous-Bellied Niltava, Bar Throated Minla, Himalayan Snowcock, and Snow Partridge. This place is perfect for trekking, camping, and clicking pictures.

Time to visit: Throughout the year

This picturesque snowy desert has clear blue skies and high hills surrounding it. Ladakh sits in the northernmost part of India, nestled within the Himalayas, between the Karakoram Range to its north and the Zanskar mountains to the south.

For eco-tourists, a must-visit place in Ladakh is Hemis National Park. Created in 1981, and it covers an area of 4400 sq kms. You can discover rare and endangered wildlife species like the Tibetan wolf, snow leopard, Eurasian brown bear, and Bharal (blue sheep). There is a Buddhist monastery in the grounds, after which the park is named, that you can explore.

Time to visit: May to November

4. Thenmala

Thenmala is the first ecotourism and nature destination planned in India. Located in Kerala, known as God’s Own Country, Thenmala translates to ‘Honey Hill.’ This area is famous for its high-quality honey.

The Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary is the prime ecotourism resource in this place. The sanctuary is home to a rich biodiversity lying on either side of the Shenduruney River. You can explore the river through the boating facilities which is offered to tourists. Some of the wildlife you can spot here includes elephants, bison, and many other species of birds.

There is also a Sky Walk in Thenmala, which gives you the perfect scene of the Thenmala Dam. The trail passes through semi-evergreen forests, from which you can spot wildlife as well.

Time to visit: Throughout the year

There is something magical about exploring nature and taking in the rugged edges of civilisation in these top 4 ecotourism destinations in India. So, what are you waiting for? Clear your calendars, make plans with your friends, and explore these spots now!

Also read: 7 monsoon getaways in AP from Vizag!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.