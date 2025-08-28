The weekend is just one day away, which means it is time to update your watchlist for the weekend! This week has seen some entertaining titles like The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, an espionage thriller that tells the story of Ben Edwards as he rides the highs and lows of being in warfare, and the final season of Upload, where the protagonists need to fight against a rogue AI. This week’s new OTT releases include exciting K-drama releases and suspense-filled thrillers, which will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here are the 6 top new OTT movie & web series releases of the week you need to watch this weekend!

1. Love Untangled

Set in 1998, a lovestruck teenager embarks on a mission to tame her frizzy and dry curly hair into smooth and straight hair and confess her love to the school’s heartthrob.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Atomic

Max and JJ are two civilians who get caught up in a dangerous cartel smuggling Uranium across North Africa. The duo must decide whether to save themselves or stop the bomb while avoiding traffickers and agencies.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. 4.5 Gang

The five protagonists, with one among them being a dwarf, set out to get into the shady flower mafia around temples and other businesses in God’s Own Country, Kerala. This dark comedy Malayalam series should be on your watchlist for the quirky storyline and playful filmography!

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

4. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

Jackie hopes for a new start in Silver Falls and tries to start over. She then realises that second chances are not guaranteed to work when there’s a lot of unresolved tension and feelings.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Superman

Clark Kent is adapting to his double life- as a reporter in Daily Planet and a well-known hero, Superman. His character and origin come to question when Lex Luthor uses every opportunity to alienate the superhero from humanity.

OTT Platform: Rent on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+

6. The Thursday Murder Club

The Thursday Murder Club comprises of four retirees who crack cold cases as a passing hobby. But their investigation accidently leads them into an active crime case, which brings danger to their doorsteps.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Entertainment will be like never before with these 6 top new OTT movie & web series releases of the week! So, what are you waiting for? Clear your calendars, get cozy on the couch, and start watching these flicks now!

Want some snacks to go with the OTTs? Check out THIS article for the best food to have during this monsoon season!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.