When the day is long and the going gets tough, the tough get going… to grab a bite! After all, nothing compares to good street food when it comes to lifting one’s spirits and inspiring a new zeal for life. Tasty, cheap, and quick—they tick all the boxes. For busy days where you need a fast but refreshing break, try these snack spots in Vizag for delicious samosa and bajji:

For samosa, try:

GAUTAM’s: Sweets & Restaurant

Fondly known as Gautam Bhavan, Gautam’s at Jagadamba Junction has been winning Vizagites’ hearts since 1977. Their samosas, served piping hot, come with a side of nostalgia!

Location: Suryabagh, Jagadamba Junction

SKML Sweets and Bakery

Akkayapalem’s favorite, SKML, has been delighting food lovers for over 25 years. After Gautam’s, SKML is the oldest spot on this list. From snacks and sweets to bakery treats and cakes, this place has it all.

Their onion and potato samosas are especially popular, while their range of bajjis—available in mirchi, vankaya, and aratikaya—are equally loved. Pair your snack with a hot cup of tea for the perfect break.

Location: Akkayapalem

Vinayak Foods and Sweets

For those who love the bustle of street food, Vinayak Foods offers a little of everything. Their crispy samosas and tangy samosa chaat are crowd favorites. Beyond that, you’ll find North and South Indian snacks, baked goodies, and even continental dishes.

Location: Dabagardens

For bajji, try:

VPC Vijaywada Punugulu Center

An evening favorite, this spot is perfect for family hangouts. The wait time may test your patience, but their Mirchi Bajji served alongside delicious chutneys makes it worth it. Apart from these, their Punugulu (obviously) and Aloo Bonda are also well-loved!

Location: MVP Road, Beside Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital

Godavari Bajji Mixture

Known for both cleanliness and taste, this stall takes bajjis up a notch with creative variations like banana, tomato, apple, paneer, tamalapaku, and curd bajji. Topped with crunchy peanuts and onions, their dishes are an absolute delight.

Location: Chinna Waltair

Sai Manikanta Murimixer

Beach evenings are incomplete without a stop here. Their vankaya bajji and mirchi bajji are customer favorites, but it’s the unique bun bajji that truly steals the show.

Location: Beach Road, Near Santha Ashram

With their hot and crispy offerings, these samosa and bajji places in Vizag are the perfect way to spice up your day. Whether you just need grub to recharge or you’d like to try new street food, these snack spots are worth a visit. Do you have any recommendations of your own? Comment below and let us know!

