Focusing on the health of the people in Visakhapatnam and also on clean environment, the GVMC has launched an ‘eat right campaign’ to spread its message loud and clear.

In the latest news, the GVMC is targeting hotels, restaurants and eateries in the Vizag to make them fall in line, it has started conducting extensive raids through its teams called Sanitation and Health Enforcement (SHE) teams.

A total of 16 SHE teams, two for each zone, are on the job checking quality of food and hygiene in hotels, restaurants and eateries in the city.

If found violating norms, the managements face action.

The teams collect a fine from those who do not maintain food quality and also from those who use banned plastic.

Raids have so far been conducted at 76 areas in eight zones and notices issued to 71 hotels, restaurants and food outlets. A fine of Rs. 68,600 has been collected at 50 places.

Keen on making Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city, the GVMC, besides ensuring quality food to the people, as a part of the Eat Right campaign, is leaving no stone unturned to check the use of plastic.

In a press note, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has asked hotels, restaurants and eateries to maintain quality in food and keep their premises clean. Violators will have to face punishment, the Commissioner has warned.

