Three bills, which were tabled in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on 20 August, to facilitate removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, or Ministers of States and Union Territories, who are arrested and in custody for 30 consecutive days on charges of committing an offence punishable with imprisonment for five years or more, raised a lot of dust in political circles.

While the BJP and its allies welcomed the bills saying that they were aimed at bringing morality into politics, parties like Congress, TMC, and AIMIM strongly opposed the bills terming them unconstitutional.

The three controversial bills are: the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Amid noisy scenes in the Lok Sabha, a resolution was passed to refer the three bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament which has been mandated to submit its report to the House by the winter session.

The bills naturally send shivers down from the spine of the politicians who have criminal background.

