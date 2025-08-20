On 20 August 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) in Amaravati, along with five zonal centres in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Anantapur, and Tirupati. The launch ceremony was attended by Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran and senior officials.

The initiative, named after the late Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, is aimed at building a robust ecosystem for startups, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the state. Each zonal centre will be mentored by prominent business groups to support technology advancement, skill development, and capacity building in emerging industries.

At the core of this initiative is the central hub in Amaravati, envisioned as a nucleus for deep-tech, artificial intelligence, sustainable technologies, and inclusive innovation. The government also announced its plan to transform Amaravati into a “Quantum Valley”, setting a benchmark for innovation-led economic growth.

The RTIH will operate on a public–private partnership model. While the private sector will fund and manage the hubs, the government will extend partial seed capital and grants through the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS). Governance will rest with a Board of Governors, consisting of one president (the promoter), co-promoters, presidents of the five zonal centres, two independent experts, and two eminent representatives from government, academia, or industry. A similar structure will apply at the zonal centres, with boards tasked with guiding strategy, governance, partnerships, incubation, acceleration, financing, and stakeholder engagement.

In Visakhapatnam, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub is likely to be housed at “The Deck,” a state-of-the-art 11-storey building in Siripuram. Of its total 1.65 lakh square feet, about 40,000 square feet will be dedicated to the centre. The same premises will also host the GMR IT Innovation Centre, SEU Georgian National University campus, and new operations of TCS and the South Coast Railway Zone.

Highlighting the broader vision, Chandrababu Naidu earlier appealed to industrialists, corporate leaders, and academics to actively contribute to the growth of RTIH. He drew parallels with his successful “One Family – One IT Professional” initiative, noting its role in uplifting families across the state. With Andhra Pradesh now embracing digital connectivity, he emphasized a shift in focus from “Ease of Doing Business” to “Speed of Doing Business.”

