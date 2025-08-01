HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, at his residence in Undavalli on 31 July 2025 announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will begin operations in Visakhapatnam this September, followed by Cognizant in October. Speaking to the media upon his return from Singapore, he confirmed one of India’s largest data centres will be established in the Port City. Tech giant Google is reportedly planning to set up a 1GW data centre along with supporting power infrastructure, marking an estimated investment of $6 billion.

Minister Nara Lokesh described his recent trip to Singapore, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, as a success. The visit attracted a massive Rs 45,000 crore in investments through the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC). He called the development “great news for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.”

The arrival of TCS in Visakhapatnam comes after a key approval by the Board of Approvals (BOA) in Delhi, which sanctioned the denotification of Millennium Towers from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rushikonda. This regulatory green light clears the way for TCS to kickstart its operations from 2.08 lakh sq ft of office space in Millennium Towers.

As part of its long-term vision, the Andhra Pradesh government has also allocated 21.6 acres of land on Hill No. 3 in Rushikonda IT Park to TCS for the development of a dedicated campus. The move follows a series of high-level meetings between CM Naidu, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and IT Minister Lokesh.

Cognizant, meanwhile, is moving forward with plans to establish a large IT/ITeS campus in the city. The Government of Andhra Pradesh issued GO:21 on 1 July 2025, officially allotting 22.19 acres of land in Madhurawada to the company at a token lease of ₹0.99 paise per acre. The land grant is conditional upon the commencement of phase-1 operations by June 2028.

With an investment outlay of Rs 1,582 crore, Cognizant’s upcoming campus is expected to generate employment for 8,000 professionals once fully operational.

The arrival of TCS and Cognizant mark a new chapter for Visakhapatnam.

