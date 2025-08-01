Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrapped up a four-day official visit to Singapore on 30 July 2025, aimed at revitalizing international partnerships and attracting major companies and investments to Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Visakhapatnam, which he highlighted as the state’s emerging powerhouse for innovation and industry.

Accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, T G Bharath, and senior officials, the Chief Minister engaged in high-level meetings with top Singaporean leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Minister for Manpower and Trade Dr. Tan See Leng. The discussions revolved around strategic collaborations in urban planning, technology, infrastructure, and trade.

Positioning Visakhapatnam as a Global Innovation Hub

A key focus of the visit was to promote Visakhapatnam as a premier destination for Singapore-based companies in sectors such as AI, aerospace, data infrastructure, food processing, real estate, and defence. Chandrababu Naidu presented Visakhapatnam as the state’s growth engine, poised to play a leading role in Andhra Pradesh’s economic transformation.

In a series of investment-focused meetings, the Chief Minister met with representatives from several global firms, including Keppel Corporation, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), and Wilmar International. He encouraged them to revisit and expand their engagements with Andhra Pradesh, especially in Visakhapatnam, amd explore opportunities in IT, commercial development, and urban housing sectors.

Eversendai Eyes Manufacturing Base in Andhra

Among the prominent business dialogues was one with Malaysian engineering giant Eversendai, known for landmark projects such as the Burj Khalifa and the Petronas Towers. The company’s Chairman, Tan Sri Dato’ A K Nathan, proposed setting up a world-class manufacturing unit and integrated training centre in Andhra Pradesh, considering potential sites in Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam.

The proposed facility, spanning nearly 200,000 square metres, would serve as a key logistics and fabrication hub with the potential to significantly boost industrial activity and job creation in the region.

Expanding Aviation Support: MRO Facility Plans

The Andhra Pradesh government also expressed strong interest in establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre in collaboration with global aviation service leaders like SIA Engineering. With Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam identified as strategic locations, the state aims to create a high-value aerospace ecosystem capable of supporting the growing demand in India’s aviation sector.

Energy-driven Green Data Centre

On July 29, during the same visit, Minister for IT, Electronics, and Education, Nara Lokesh, met with Reetu Mehlawat, Head of ST Telemedia Investments (India). ST Telemedia, based in Singapore, operates a global portfolio in data centres, infrastructure technologies, and digital services.

Nara Lokesh invited the company to establish a green energy-powered data center in Visakhapatnam, as part of Andhra Pradesh’s vision to create a sustainable and future-ready “Data City.” He underlined the state’s readiness to offer infrastructure support, streamline resource management, and foster environmentally responsible development, drawing inspiration from similar initiatives in states like Uttar Pradesh.

Reetu Mehlawat responded positively, noting ST Telemedia’s current footprint of 30 data centres across 10 Indian cities with a 311 MW IT load, and plans to scale up to 550 MW. She confirmed that Andhra Pradesh’s proposal would be submitted to the company’s leadership for deeper consideration.

