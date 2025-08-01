On 29 July, 2025, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL), N P Ramakrishna Reddy, urging for a comprehensive change in the proposed route in the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project.

The meeting took place at the APMRCL headquarters in Mangalagiri. The meeting was held under increasing pressure from stakeholders, residential communities, members of the Gajuwaka Building Association, and small business owners who raised concerns about land displacement and land acquisitions.

Stating that the metro alignments were finalised in 2015, the Gajuwaka MLA expressed that Visakhapatnam is constantly evolving with numerous development projects. He reflected that the city’s land use patterns and rapid infrastructure expansion should be taken into consideration, and the design should be revisited with the help of a ground-level verification and updated field inspection. He also specified that the implementation of a Metro is equally an infrastructural development for the city, but should also benefit the people of the town and pay attention to their livelihood opportunities.

Ramakrishna Reddy assured that a new technical committee will be formed to assess the social impact and improve the land acquisition. This review will ensure progress in the engineering and socio-economic sectors.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project is in its first phase, with its route proposed to span a 6.23 km network with 42 stations. The Central Government has approved the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), which has opened the way for securing tenders as of July 28.

The Metro Rail Project will require the necessary acquisition of 99.22 acres of land. Based on the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) held from July 16 to 18, 204 families will be affected by the project, and 108 families will face displacement.

Read also: Rs 6,250 Cr Tenders Invited for Phase-1 of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail: All the details

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.