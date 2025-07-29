The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL) has invited tenders for the first civil contract of Phase 1 of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail. Valued at Rs 6250 crore, the contract was announced on 25 July 2025 and marks a major milestone in the development of the city’s metro infrastructure.

The tender involves engineering, design, and construction of a 46.23-km viaduct spanning three key corridors. Notably, this includes a 20.16-km stretch of a Double Decker 4-lane flyover integrated with the metro viaduct and the construction of 42 elevated stations. The project will be executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis, with a completion timeline of 30 months. Out of this, 24 months are dedicated to the double-decker flyover segment.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 12 August 2025. Interested bidders can access tender documents via the Andhra Pradesh e-Procurement portal (https://apeprocurement.gov.in) from 28 July to 12 September 2025 (until 3:00 PM). The documents are available for a fee of Rs 25,000 plus applicable GST, payable to Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS). In addition, a non-refundable bid submission fee of Rs 1,00,000 (inclusive of GST) must be paid via NEFT/RTGS or demand draft to APMRCL.

Adding to the momentum, APMRCL has also signed MoUs with general consultants for both the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro projects on the same day, 25 July. The agreements were inked at the APCRDA headquarters in Vijayawada in the presence of State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana.

As part of the consultancy appointments, SYSTRA, a France-based infrastructure firm, will serve as the general consultant for the Visakhapatnam Metro, and TYPSA, a Spanish company, has been selected as the consultant for the Vijayawada Metro.

These firms will provide end-to-end consultancy, including planning, technical assistance, construction supervision, and overall project management over a four-year period. APMRCL has earmarked Rs 214 crore for SYSTRA and Rs 188 crore for TYPSA.

Speaking to the media, Minister Narayana reiterated the government’s commitment to completing both metro projects within three years. Apart from the call for tenders, he added land acquisition notices have already been issued, with 99.75 acres required for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail and 91 acres for the Vijayawada Metro.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.