On the third day of Andhra Pradesh Government’s Singapore tour, Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh met with Google Cloud’s Director to accelerate the tech giant’s planned investments in Visakhapatnam. Nara Lokesh urged Google to fast-track the commencement of its data center operations in the city. Highlighting Google’s initiative to develop in-house server chips, he also proposed the establishment of a chip design facility within the upcoming data center campus in Vizag.

In response, Drew Brains assured that the proposals presented by Andhra Pradesh would be reviewed alongside previously signed MoUs, and a favorable decision would be taken soon.

Google had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in December to set up both an Artificial Intelligence and a Cloud Data Center in Visakhapatnam. This move marked a major step in the state’s efforts to attract cutting-edge technological investment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that Google is set to develop its largest data center outside the United States in Visakhapatnam. The tech major has already secured 80 acres for the project. The upcoming facility in Madhurawada, strategically located near Anandapuram, Bheemili, and the future Bhogapuram International Airport, will become Google’s biggest infrastructure investment in India. It is expected to emerge as the largest such campus in Asia outside of Taiwan and Singapore, with a proposed investment of up to $4 billion.

Read also: MoU signed to set up $4B Green Hydrogen Hub near Visakhapatnam Port

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.