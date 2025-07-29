In response to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive and travel season, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the augmentations on several importan passenger and express trains across its network connecting Vizag. The decision aims to ease congestion and provide better travel comfort to passengers across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

According to K Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Waltair Division, the following trains will see temporary enhancements in their coach composition:

Visakhapatnam – Gunupur Passenger (Train No 58506/58505):

This daily service will be strengthened with an additional sleeper class coach in both directions. The augmentation will be effective from August 1 to August 31, helping cater to heavy passenger movement between Visakhapatnam and Gunupur.

Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger (Train No 58501/58502):

With increasing passenger volume on this route, one sleeper class coach will be attached to both directions from August 2 to September 1. This train serves key tribal and remote areas, for daily commuters and long-distance travellers alike.

Additionally, the Sambalpur–Nanded Super-Fast Express (Train No 20809/20810), which passes through Visakhapatnam, will be augmented on selective days from August 1 to August 31. Train No 20809 (Sambalpur to Nanded) will be provided with one additional 3rd AC coach and one sleeper class coach. The return service, Train No 20810 (Nanded to Sambalpur), will be similarly augmented on selective days from August 2 to September 1.

These temporary enhancements are expected to significantly improve long-distance connectivity between Vizag and other places. The East Coast Railway has advised passengers to stay informed about the coach augmentations and to check the latest train schedules and coach compositions before commencing their journey.

