A case of commercial surrogacy scam and baby trafficking Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was identified and busted on 28 July 2025, with Visakhapatnam named as one of the operational hubs of an organised racket. The incident, involving the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, was first exposed through an investigative report by a news agency and later confirmed through a police crackdown that led to multiple arrests.

The incident was outed when a childless couple from Rajasthan, who approached the Centre to help them conceive a surrogate baby, was deceived. After paying over Rs 35 lakh at the Gopalapuram branch of the clinic in Hyderabad and being referred to the Visakhapatnam branch for further procedures, the couple was handed a baby in June 2025, allegedly born via surrogacy. However, DNA tests revealed that the infant had no biological connection to them.

Upon further investigation, authorities uncovered a well-coordinated operation that exploited vulnerable women, forged medical records, and manipulated legal documents to facilitate the illegal sale of babies to unsuspecting couples.

The Visakhapatnam branch of Universal Srushti Fertility Centre played a significant role in the operation. According to DCP (North Zone) the surrogate mother, who was initially from Hyderabad, reportedly sold the bady to the fertility centre for Rs 90,000. She was moved to Visakhapatnam for delivery, presumably to evade scrutiny and forge jurisdictional legitimacy. The baby was then handed over to the couple from Rajasthan along with a fake birth certificate, listing them as the biological parents.

After the couple grew suspicious due to the distinct facial features of the baby, they requested a DNA test of the surrogate, which was deliberately delayed by the clinic. Upon conducting their own test in Delhi, which confirmed the baby was unrelated, they confronted the clinic and were allegedly threatened by the doctor’s son, who is said to have used his legal background to intimidate the victims and block access to critical documents.

A total of eight arrests have been made by the police in relation with the surrogacy scam, which includes the hospital staff, the surrogate mother and her husband.

So far, over 10 FIRs have been filed in different cities, and more than 50 leads are being followed by special police teams. The case has prompted a public advisory warning against unlicensed fertility clinics, stressing that commercial surrogacy is banned in India under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports and directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a detailed report by August 28, 2025, covering the scope of violations, action taken, and the current monitoring mechanisms.

Also read: Rs 6,250 Cr Tenders Invited for Phase-1 of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail: All the details

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.