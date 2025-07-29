There’s no greater filter than nature. While summers drench the world with a refreshingly golden shimmer, winters add a moodiness to the air that can feel interestingly melancholic yet cosy. Monsoons, on the other hand, drench our surroundings with an earthy mellowness. From the pleasant smell of damp ground to the lull of raindrops dripping down windowsills, the rainy weather tends amplify beauty in every nook and corner. With the onset of monsoon, we invite you to make the best of the season by checking out these reservoirs that are located under five hours from Visakhapatnam. With the rains filling them up, these reservoirs make wonderful hangout spots to soak in the weather.

Disclaimer: We advise visitors to exercise caution and practice safety while exploring these spots.

Yeleru Reservoir

Located near Yeleswaram in East Godavari district, Yeleru Reservoir is surrounded by rolling hills and greenery, offering a stunning view especially during the rains. Built between 1960 and 1969 as part of the Yeleru Irrigation Project, the reservoir was designed to support both agriculture and industry, including supplying water to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Fed by the Yeleru River, a tributary of the Godavari, the dam is an earthen structure about 5.7 km long and 18 meters high. It’s a vital lifeline for the region and a serene spot for a peaceful monsoon retreat.

Distance from Vizag: 157.9 km (2 hours 59 minutes)

Jalaput Reservoir

Situated at Jalaput village on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, this reservoir is built on the Machkund (Sileru) River, a tributary of the Sabari, which eventually joins the Godavari. It’s a significant hydroelectric project jointly managed by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and plays a key role in energy generation.

The area around Jalaput is popular among tourists for its scenic beauty. With misty hills and a calm, expansive water surface, the dam has also become a favourite picnic destination near Koraput. Plans to implement pumped-storage hydroelectric units here will use this reservoir as the upper pond and Balimela as the tail pond.

Distance from Vizag: 150.9 km (4 hours 14 minutes)

Thandava Reservoir

Constructed between 1965 and 1975, the Sri Raja Sagi Suryanarayana Raju Thandava Reservoir is built across the River Thandava (also known as Bodderu), near G K Gudem in Golugonda Mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Just 28 km from Narsipatnam, this hidden gem is one of the region’s best picnic spots.

Expect peaceful surroundings, sightings of local fishermen in traditional boats, and a wide variety of birds. The sunrise and sunset views are breathtaking from the dam bridge. Though the roads can be bumpy, it’s worth the drive. Don’t forget to visit the Nalakondamma vari temple situated below the dam. Swimming is not recommended due to safety concerns, but the location is perfect for spending some reflective quiet time in nature.

Distance from Vizag: 93.0 km (2 hours 14 minutes)

Kalyanapu Lova Reservoir

Located near Kothakota and Dondapudi villages in Ravikamatham Mandal, about 24 km north of Narsipatnam, the Kalyanapulova Reservoir is one of the most beautiful reservoirs near Visakhapatnam. It is surrounded by forested hills and pristine views. It supports irrigation and fishing activities across three mandals, Ravikamatham, Rolugunta, and Kothakota.

One of the local highlights is the nearby Sri Kalyana Pothuraju Babu Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple sees a large influx of devotees during Maha Shivaratri and Karthika Masam. The tranquil environment and scenic backdrop also make this spot popular for photoshoots and casual weekend drives.

Distance from Vizag: 72.1 km (2 hours 12 minutes)

Peddha Gedda Reservoir

Located in Pachipenta village of Vizianagaram district, around 15 km from Salur, Peddha Gedda is an ideal destination for those seeking peace and solitude. With three well-constructed gates and a wide-open panoramic view of the reservoir, it’s a hidden gem that remains relatively uncrowded.

It’s especially suitable for a quiet day out with friends or a solo getaway into nature. You can reach the site comfortably by bike or car. The calming atmosphere and the expansive waters make it a mood-lifting experience, perfect for enjoying monsoon in its purest form.

Distance from Vizag: 137.5 km (3 hours 25 minutes)

These reservoirs around Visakhapatnam are just under five hours and promise a natural escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The next time you have a free day with no plans, consider making a road trip to one of these spots!

