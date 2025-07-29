Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited industrialists in Singapore to the CII partnership summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on 14 and 15 November.

Participating in the AP-Singapore business forum meet on 28 July, the Chief Minister said: “The AP government is encouraging ease of doing business and now we focus on ‘speed of doing business’.”

Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Singapore along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and others, on a five-day tour, said: “We have been in a good relationship with the Singapore government for the past three decades.”

When the AP government decided to build the capital city on the lines of Singapore, the latter provided the master plan free of cost, said the Chief Minister.

Inviting entrepreneurs in Singapore to invest in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu promised all support to them.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu and his team visited the Bidadari Housing Project to closely study the eco-friendly housing model. He was all praise for the innovative project calling it a perfect example for other cities in the world.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said the AP government decided to follow global practices in building the capital city.

