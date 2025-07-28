The recent film, Saiyaara, has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most emotionally resonant and 2nd highest-grossing Hindi films this year. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie has left quite a mark on audiences, weaving together themes of intense romance, heartbreak, and redemption. If Saiyaara struck a chord with you, here’s a curated list of movies that explore similar emotional landscapes.

1. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

This musical romance centres on a fading singer who finds purpose again through a young aspiring artist. As love blossoms, his struggles with alcoholism and self-worth threaten to destroy them both. The film is celebrated for its soul-stirring music and tragic narrative.

2. Lootera (2013)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

Set in the 1950s, Lootera is a visually stunning tale of love and betrayal. When a quiet archaeologist enters the life of a zamindar’s daughter, their romance slowly unfolds, until a painful truth tears them apart. The film is poetic, restrained, and achingly beautiful.

3. Rockstar (2011)

Where to Watch: ZEE5

A journey of a college boy who transforms into a rock icon after experiencing intense heartbreak, Rockstar explores how suffering fuels art. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and A R Rahman’s memorable soundtrack elevate the emotional depth of the story.

4. Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

Where to Watch: ZEE5

A misunderstood man and a lonely woman form an unlikely bond that turns into a tragic romance. Sanam Teri Kasam is a melodramatic but emotionally charged film, known for its heartfelt music and impactful performances.

5. Shiddat (2021)

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Shiddat tells the story of a man who goes to extreme lengths to be with the woman he loves, even if it means crossing borders—both literal and emotional. The film is high on romantic idealism and explores the idea of love as an all-consuming force.

6. Ek Villain (2014)

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Directed by Mohit Suri, the same filmmaker behind Saiyaara, Ek Villain mixes romance and thriller as it tells the story of a reformed gangster who finds love, only to lose it in a brutal twist. The emotional core of the film, paired with a gripping plot, makes it a must-watch.

If Saiyaara left you thinking about love, loss, and everything in between, these movies offer similar emotional depth and cinematic richness. Each one is a unique exploration of the human heart and the stories it carries.

