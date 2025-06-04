Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Mike Barclay, CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, Singapore, visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park with their respective teams on 3 June 2025. This strategic visit by Singapore Mandai Wildlife Group to Vizag was aimed at eco-conservation and visiting biodiversity zones.

The curator of Vizag Zoo, G Mangamma, detailed the zoo’s animal collection and the professional veterinary care provided. She also emphasized the zoo education programs, rich flora and fauna, future projects to enhance visitors’ experiences, and conservation efforts. Additional details about the wildlife enrichment and development activities were also discussed.

The teams interacted with the staff and zookeepers during the interaction. CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, Marc Cremades, vice president, Attractions Development, Subash Chandran, Zoology, Attractions Development and Keryn Ng Kah Yee, senior manager, Ecotourism, Nature-based Solutions and Consulting and others were in attendance in this visit to Vizag by the the Singapore Mandai Wildlife Group team.

M Sribharat stressed the need for developing Indira Gandhi Zoological Park into a major tourist attraction. He further expressed that global development efforts should be in the zoo, made along the lines of Singapore’s Mandai Zoo. He implied that necessary steps will be taken from international collaborations to supplement the zoo’s development.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.