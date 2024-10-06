The Metropolitan Commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), K S Vishwanathan, IAS, paid a visit to the Biodiversity Park on 5 October 2024, displaying great interest and enthusiasm as he toured the facility. The Commissioner spent over an hour walking through various sections of the park, expressing his admiration for the vast diversity of plant species present.

As part of his visit, K S Vishwanathan planted a rare species, Ficus carica, commonly known as the edible fig or Anjeer, from the family Moraceae. This gesture highlights the importance of preserving rare plant species in the region.

During his interaction with park officials, the Commissioner assured them of his commitment to addressing the needs of the park in a phased manner, ensuring the continued growth and enhancement of this ecological haven.

Several officials were present during the visit, including Santhi Swaroop, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Syamala, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Executive Engineer Ravi Kumar, and other VMRDA staff members. Representatives from RCD Hospital, DNCS executive committee members, as well as members of the print and electronic media, were also in attendance.

On behalf of DNCS, heartfelt thanks were extended to the VMRDA Commissioner, the media, and all participants for their participation at the event at Biodiversity Park, Visakhapatnam.

