State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has said that steps will be taken to set up a golf course in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh with the help of the Central government.

Participating as chief guest in a function held in Visakhapatnam on 5 October to give away prizes to the winners of Vizag Open Championship Tournament-2024 held under the auspices of East Point Golf Club, the Minister congratulated the winner of the tournament, Angad Cheema, and runner-up, Amanda Art. In a bid to promote tourism in the State, there was a proposal to establish a golf course in Amaravati.

The ‘Vizag Open Golf 2024‘ national tournament which was formally launched on 2 October 2 under the auspices of Professional Golf Tour India (PGTI) at the East Point Gold Club, Visakhapatnam, with the intention of promoting professional golfers, concluded on 5 October. Hundreds of athletes, professionals and enthusiasts from all over the country participated in it. Kandula Durgesh said that sportspersons from the State should strive to excel at the national and international level and suggested that sports should be a part of life.

The PGTI successfully organised a prestigious event which showcases the highest level of professional golfers in India. East Point Golf Club (EPGC) is the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India along with Visakhapatnam. Focused on providing services aimed at improving the game of golf, East Point Golf Club believes in being the only golf course accessible to all walks of life. After the bifurcation of the State, it became the venue for the golf course. Tournaments of this type would help promote tourism.

Kandula Durgesh lauded the organisation for successfully holding the event.

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Uttamsingh Mande, Director Vikas Singh, East Point Golf Club Secretary M.S.N. Raju, and others participated in the programme.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu