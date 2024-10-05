First established in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the United States and India, Malabar 2024 has evolved into a major multilateral naval event today. It is undertaken to strengthen cooperation, and interoperability, and address maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.

The Indian Navy will deploy guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, and submarines, as well as helicopters, a fighter aircraft and fixed-wing maritime reconnaissance (MR) aircraft. Australia will participate, bringing along the HMAS Stuart, an Anzac-class Frigate, as well as the MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. The United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer, with its integral helicopter and P8 Patrol Aircraft. Japan will deploy JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer.

Special Forces from all four nations will also join in and improve the operational depth of the exercise. A Distinguished Visitors’ Day will be held on 9 October 2024 during the Harbour Phase, where delegations from all participating countries will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. The event will also host a Joint Press Conference, involving the heads of the delegations.

Malabar 2024, being hosted in Visakhapatnam, is to be the most comprehensive edition to date, featuring complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, air defense and surface warfare, as well as specialized subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) to improve situational awareness and operational capabilities in the maritime domain.

