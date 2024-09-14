The Indian Navy has just announced the reveal of Vinetra, a Kalvari-class Submarine Escape Training Facility on 13 September 2024. The submarine training facility was commissioned by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, of Eastern Naval Command. The facility aims to enhance the escape capabilities of crews. Here are five interesting facts about this facility:

1. A new era in submarine training

Commissioned at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam, Vinetra is the Indian Navy’s latest facility designed to train Kalvari-class submarine crews in emergency escape procedures. It offers both essential and refresher courses to ensure sailors are fully equipped to escape and handle distress situations underwater.

2. The Meaning Behind ‘Vinetra’

Derived from Sanskrit, ‘Vinetra’ means “Trainer,” reflecting its purpose of honing the skills of India’s submariners. The facility plays a key role in building the confidence and preparedness required for critical underwater operations.

3. An Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative

As a symbol of India’s push for self-reliance in the defence sector, Vinetra was developed entirely within the country. This facility embodies the goals of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing India’s growing expertise in advanced military technology.

4. Built by L&T Defence

Constructed by L&T Defence as a turnkey project, Vinetra boasts a state-of-the-art five-meter escape tower and an integrated diving basin. These facilities provide submarine crews with the hands-on training needed to master escape protocols in case of emergencies.

5. Enhancing the Navy’s Preparedness

With the addition of Vinetra, the Indian Navy’s safety protocols and operational readiness are further strengthened. It offers specialized training that significantly boosts the preparedness of Kalvari-class submarine crews for any underwater emergency.

With this above-par Submarine Escape Training Facility, Vinetra, being set up in Visakhapatnam, the role of the city in defence preparedness has gone up a notch!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.