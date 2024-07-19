In a search and rescue mission, the Eastern Naval Command successfully rescued 28 individuals stranded in floods in Koyamadaram, located 250 km west of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, amid adverse weather conditions on 19 July 2024. Friday. The operation was initiated following a request from the Andhra State Government due to severe flooding.

Deployed by the Indian Navy Air Station’s INS Dega of the Eastern Naval Command, the mission involved seven aircraft, including P8I, Dornier, Sea Kings, and ALH helicopters. The Eastern Naval Command stated on their X account: “In response to a request from the State Govt of Andhra Pradesh for Rescue and Relief Operations due to massive flooding, Indian Navy’s Air Station INS Dega, Eastern Naval Command, launched extensive SAR operations with seven aircraft, including P8I, Dornier, Sea Kings, and ALH helicopters. Despite challenging weather, the Indian Navy rescued 28 stranded individuals from floods in Koyamadaram, 250 km west of Visakhapatnam.”

Andhra Pradesh has been battered by moderate to heavy rains across various coastal regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts on Friday, cautioning of extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, and NTR districts as the rains continue to disrupt daily life.

Over the past 24 hours, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam have experienced substantial rainfall, leading to widespread floods across multiple districts. The relentless downpour has severely affected normal life throughout the state.

In response to the severe weather conditions, district collector AS Dinesh Kumar declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district on Friday due to the heavy rains.

