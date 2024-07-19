A control room has been set up at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate to help the public in the wake of continuous rain for the past two days in the district, according to District Collector H N Harendra Prasad. In a press note issued on 19 July, the Collector said the public can get information from the control room. The phone numbers of the control room are: 0891-2590102 and 0891-2590100.

Owing to continuous rain, several low-lying areas in the district were inundated and drains in several areas in the city were overflowing. A big tree fell on the highway at Kakaninagar near NAD due to rains causing disruption to vehicular traffic.

A rainfall of 12 to 16 mm was recorded in several parts of the city on 18 July and the district administration declared a holiday for schools on 19 July.

Taking stock of the situation in the State, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who also holds the portfolio of Disaster Management, said that control rooms were set up in all districts and people in the low-lying areas were alerted. She also talked to the Collectors of Eluru and Anakapalle as the two districts are facing flood threat.

Meanwhile, it is forecast that rains will continue for the next two days as a low-pressure area persists in the Bay of Bengal. For more information, Visakhapatnam residents can contact the control room.

Read also- Andhra floods: 28 rescued from Koyamadaram near Vizag by Indian Navy

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.