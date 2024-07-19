A loco pilot, Chandan Kumar, lost his life in an attempt to intimidate his wife and children by feigning suicide. The accidental suicide occurred in the Kothapalem area of Visakhapatnam.

Chandan Kumar, 33, originally from Bihar, had been working as a senior assistant loco pilot in the railways and residing in Kottapalem, Ward 89, Visakhapatnam, for the past five years with his family, including his seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

On Wednesday night, Chandan Kumar’s children tore up some currency notes from his shirt pocket, which led to his frustration. In anger, he attempted to discipline them, but his wife intervened, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

In a bid to assert his distress and threaten his family, Chandan Kumar declared that he would commit suicide if he continued to feel disturbed at home. His threats went unheeded, prompting him to tie a saree to a ceiling fan and wrap it around his neck, intending to scare his wife and children. Unfortunately, the saree tightened around his neck, leading to an unintended hanging.

Chandan Kumar’s wife acted quickly, making him sit down and removing the saree, but it was too late. Despite her efforts to save him, Chandan Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Gopalapatnam police arrived on the scene following a complaint from Chandan Kumar’s wife. They conducted an investigation and documented the details of the accidental suicide, after which his body was transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for a postmortem. It was then handed over to his family.

