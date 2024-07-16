State Medical and Health Minister Y Satyaprasad has called for a joint effort to make the 179-year-old KGH in Visakhapatnam a model one in the world. Addressing a review meeting at the hospital on 15 July evening, the Minister called upon medical officers to work with dedication to serve the poor.

Though the government has made medical facilities available at village health clinics, urban health centres, area hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and super-speciality hospitals, people still prefer private hospitals as they use advanced technology, observed the Minister.

Underlining the need for equipping the government hospitals with modern technology, Satyakumar assured hospitals of all help from the government.

“Fortunately we have leaders with a great vision like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In tune with their ideas, we are preparing a plan to conduct breast and cancer tests in the State on a big scale,” said the Minister. Stating that the government was keen on the provision of quality medical education, he hinted at setting up 12 new medical colleges in the State.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, District Collector H N Harendra Prasad, Gajuwaka MLA and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and others also spoke at the review meeting at KGH.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

